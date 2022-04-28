Jack LeRoy Guy, age 89, of Gilbert, Minn., and formerly of Aurora, Minn., died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, Minn.
He was born April 29, 1932, in Superior, Wis., the son of Paul and Lulu (Rothenbueler) Guy. He was a graduate of Ashland High School. He was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard from 1949 – 1954. Jack was united in marriage to Jean Marie Barany on June 21, 1952, in Ashland.
Jack helped build Erie Mining Company as a welder and Minntac as a crane operator. Jack was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #49 and rose through the ranks to become the Virginia business agent and MN, SD, & ND Vice President from 1978 until his retirement in 1993. Jack was president of the Iron Range Building and Construction Trades Council for many years. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo, MN, and the Eshquaguma Country Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and flying his Bellanca Viking airplane.
Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years Jean; daughters: Virginia (Bill) DaSilva of Carson City, Nevada, Elizabeth Guy of Virginia, Jody (Tony) Krulc of Virginia, Michelle (Rick) Wolner of Saranac, Mich., and Sarah (Andy) Levar of Ely; grandchildren: Jack DaSilva (fiancée Jeannine Garfield), Kurt (Ashley) DaSilva, Emily Krulc, Rachel Krulc, Lisa Gavranovic, Amy Wolner, Laura (Lukas) Veil, and Claire Levar; great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Lulu Gavranovic; sister: Nona Susienka of Mason, WI; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service Friday, May 6, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo. The Rev. John Dietz will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Rauha Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the St. Mark’s Facebook page: stmarks lutheranchurch-palo. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, the Eshquaguma Country Club, or the I.U.O.E. Local 49 Apprenticeship & Training Center.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences online please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
