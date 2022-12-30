Jack Lee Smith, 73, of Fayal Township died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Essentia Health-Virginia.
He was born on November 6 ,1949, in Stambaugh, Michigan to Louis and Marvel (Durand) Smith. As a child, Jack moved with his family to Milwaukee where he attended schools.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1966—1969. Jack was united in marriage to Gail Ann Gabrielli on October 26, 1974 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They moved to the Iron Range in 1979, later making their home in Fayal Township. Jack joined the National Guard in 1981 until 1988. Jack worked at U.S. Steel, retiring in 2006 as a drill operator. He enjoyed fishing on Brown’s Lake where he had property, hunting and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Gail; daughters, April (Brian) Anderson of Tower; Noelle Smith of Fayal Township; son, Tom (Diana) Braehler of South Carolina; his mother, Marvel Smith of Babbitt; grandchildren, Leah and Brody Anderson; sisters, Sue (Dave) Today of Ely and Pat (Mike) Rhein of Babbitt; niece, Tracy Pakala of Dousman, Wisconsin and nephew, Chad (Terri) Smith of Hartford, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Smith Jr. and father, Louis Smith.
A gathering for family and friends will be from 1:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Pastor Jeanne Madsen will officiate.
