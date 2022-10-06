Jack Lee Butalla

Jack Lee Butalla, 85, longtime resident of Eveleth passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

He was born in the Virginia Hospital on Feb. 24, 1937, to Peter and Anna Butalla. Jack grew up and was educated at Eveleth Elementary and High School, prior to graduating to Eveleth Junior College.

