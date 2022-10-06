Jack Lee Butalla, 85, longtime resident of Eveleth passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
He was born in the Virginia Hospital on Feb. 24, 1937, to Peter and Anna Butalla. Jack grew up and was educated at Eveleth Elementary and High School, prior to graduating to Eveleth Junior College.
Jack enlisted in the Army National Guard and was sent to ski school in Alaska’s Brooks Range. After returning home, he continued his six years with the Army National Guard. He then became a licensed insurance agent while also working for J and L Steel. Jack enjoyed both jobs and he eventually created the Jack Butalla Insurance Agency where he worked for over 50 years.
Jack was married to Sandra on March 31, 1991, and they traveled to many places and greatly enjoyed their family with their children, Derek (Barb) Olson and Erika Olson (fiancé, Jim Brooks) and grandsons, Wyatt and Lane Kneen.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Anna; and his sister, Barbara Shosten.
Visitation will be held from 11 – 11:45 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Burial will be held at noon in Eveleth Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Mesaba Range Post 1172 Veterans of Foreign War, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. A Celebration Luncheon will follow from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m., at the Eveleth Auditorium. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
