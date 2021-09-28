Jack Elmer Forward, 81, of Hoyt Lakes died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Essentia Health in Duluth, Minn.
He was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Bemidji, Minn., to Elmer and Martha (Sykes) Forward. He was a graduate of Bemidji High School and later enlisted with the U.S. Army. His military service was from 1957-1959.
On April 22, 1960, he married Carol Ann Nowak. He began working for Erie Mining Company and then for Honeywell. He worked for Honeywell for 35 years in the Twin Cities, retiring as a foreman.
On Nov. 18, 1972, he married Bonnie Tschappat. Jack was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He was an avid sports fan who watched the Twins, Vikings, Packers and Nascar races.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; children: Thomas (Amie) Forward of Hoyt Lakes, Maryanne (Anthony) Rehbein of Chisago City, Julie (Craig) Kasa of Maple Grove, Tonia (Bruce) Nelson of Coon Rapids, Tamra (Matthew) Rindal of Cross Lake, Trent (Bahia) Forward of Dawsonville, Ga., and Torey (Jennifer) Forward of Grand Forks, N.D.; brother-in-law, Lonnie (Marcia) Tschappat of Isanti; sister-in-law, Connie Tschappat of Coon Rapids; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Martha.
Funeral service for Jack will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Pastor John Dietz officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
