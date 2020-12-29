Jack was a lifelong resident of Virginia, Minn.
Following a four year stint in the USAF in the 1960s, Jack returned to Virginia and spent a long career at Virginia Water and Light.
Jack was an avid downhill and cross country skier. He was a longtime member of the Northern Club.
Jack was a quiet man with a great sense of humor. A man of very few words.
He will be missed.
His family would like to thank his friends at Heritage Haven in Duluth for the wonderful care they provided him in his last years. We are very grateful.
Jack is survived by his sister, Judith (Sandy) Welles of Reno, Nev.; his niece, Liz Welles of Bozeman, Mont..; and his nephew, Ryan Welles of Duluth. Jack leaves behind many friends in Virginia, Pike Township, and Duluth.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen; and his father, Vaino Luukkonen.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.