Jack Donald Nichols, of Cambridge, formerly of Braham and Mountain Iron, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. He was 74 years old.
Jack is survived by his sisters, Mary Erbstoesster and Carol (Walter) Nelson of Braham; sister-in-law, Joann Nichols of Page, Ariz.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service and Inurnment will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Grasston Union Cemetery in Grasston with Rev. Steve Jennisch officiating.
Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
