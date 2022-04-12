Jack Arthur Armstrong

Jack was born August 4, 1951, to Leo and Virginia (nee Sandberg) Armstrong of Nashwauk, Minn. The son of a Sailor in the U.S. Navy, much of his youth was spent being dragged from state to state, and country to country; but home was always Swan Lake near the small community of Pengilly, Minn. He graduated from Cooper High School in New Hope, Minn., continued his education at Minnesota West – Pipestone, Minn., completing courses in meat cutting, and later, completing courses in Printing Press Operations at Dunwoody.

As an adult, Jack lived in the Twin Cities area, helping care for his aging mother while working in construction, as a butcher, a printing press operator, and a self-employed courier. Throughout his time on earth, he accepted life as it happened, sometimes gracefully, sometimes not, never ambiguous.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

He leaves his daughter, Amanda, her husband Delray, grandchildren Emma, Maddie and Paige; brothers, John (wife Doris), Jim (wife Jeanette); and an assortment of nephews, nieces, grand- nephews and nieces, and a myriad of cousins – all of them “Minnesota Nice,” no matter where they were born.

He will be interred in the Sandberg Family Plot at the Nashwauk Township Cemetery.

