Jacalyn May Campbell

Jacalyn May “Jackie” Campbell, 63, of Virginia and formerly of Eveleth and Iron, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Fairview Range Medical Center.
She was born March 1, 1957 in Virginia the daughter of Carl and Joy (Lanquist) VanVlymen, was a graduate of Eveleth High School and the Eveleth Vocational – Technical Institute. She was a homemaker and a member of the Peace United Methodist Church. Jackie enjoyed playing cards, camping and participating in bible study.
Jackie is survived by children: Timothy Tweten of Duluth, Jesse (Rebekah) Tweten of Kinney, Samantha Tweten of Kinney, and Daniel (Zabrina) Tweten of Virginia; mother, Joy Stanaway; sister, Judy (Brent) Ocasio of Austin, Texas; brother, Anton VanVlymen; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother; Carl and Carol (Halberg) Van Vlymen; and stepfather: Richard Stanaway.
Graveside service will be held at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
