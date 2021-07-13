Jacalyn M. Campbell, 63, of Virginia, died Dec. 26, 2020, in the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.

Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

