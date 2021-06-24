Irving Gasperini

Funeral services for Irving Gasperini, who died on April 4, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at the Side Lake Chapel in Side Lake, Minn. A luncheon will follow.

Burial will take place at a later date in Iron River, Mich.

