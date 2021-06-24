Funeral services for Irving Gasperini, who died on April 4, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at the Side Lake Chapel in Side Lake, Minn. A luncheon will follow.
Burial will take place at a later date in Iron River, Mich.
