Irving A. Johnson

Irving Arthur Johnson, 89, formerly of Makinen, Minn., passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Virginia, MN.
Irving was born July 11, 1931, in Duluth, Minn., to Olaf and Mimmie (Swanson) Johnson.
He served proudly in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1953 in the Honor Guard and as a locomotive engineer. According to Irving he had the “time of his life” while stationed in Africa. On July 20, 1953 Irving was joined in marriage to Mary Lou Carlson and they were about to celebrate 68 years of marriage! In 1960 Irving and Mary Lou moved to Makinen, where Irving and his friends founded the Volunteer Fire Department and built the Town Hall with their own labor and community raised funds. He was a heavy equipment operator and highway foreman for St. Louis County where he spent many solitary days and nights being called out to keep the roadways passable and safe. Always a man providing his family a better life, after his “day job” he drove specialty and hazardous cargo 18-Wheelers for Kirscher Transport over the course of three decades during nights and on weekends. He was especially proud of being accident free after driving millions of miles!
Irving carried a quiet strength leading by example rather than spoken words. He enjoyed hunting at the shack in Canyon, fishing with his sons, bowling with Mary Lou, tinkering, woodworking, gardening and had a special place in his heart for his daughter Linda. Mary Lou and Irving were Winter Texans for many years in Alamo, Texas, where they enjoyed close friendships, card games and banter. A hamburger, Taco Tuesday and soup night were always on the schedule.
Irving is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; children, Steven (Holly) Johnson, Cotton, Minn., Linda (Robert) Schrautemyer, Meadowlands, Minn., Scott Johnson, Eagan, Minn. and Dan Johnson, Canyon, Minn.; sister-in-law, Joyce Johnson, Makinen; brother-in-law, Richard (Judy) Carlson; grandchildren: Amanda Yeater, Mary (Bryan) Kivi, Wesley Johnson, Kristen (Jared) Kozumplik, Emily Johnson; and great-grandchildren: Jay, Eli, Brett, Bruce, Diana, Tenley and Nico Irving. His many nieces and nephews always knew him as “Uncle Sonny” or “Uncle Irv.”
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mimmie; father, Olaf; and two stepfathers, John Lindelof and Einar Lindelof; brothers, Delbert Johnson and Jack Lindelof; and one infant sister Linda Lindelof.
Special thanks to Irving’s caregivers as well as Gayle VanGuilder and granddaughter Emily who comforted him in his last moments of life.
A celebration of Irving’s life will be held 90 years from his day of birth from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday July 11, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Virginia.
Interment with military honors will be at the Northland Cemetery in Canyon at a later date.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please leave an online message of condolence at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
