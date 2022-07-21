Irvin Raymond Isaacson, 72, of Virginia, went home to be with the LORD on July 18, 2022.
Irvin was born Jan. 26, 1950, in Duluth, Minn., to Richard and Allie (Nissila) Isaacson, He attended Cotton school but later went to Cherry High School where he graduated in 1968. Irvin went on to college where he earned a degree as a Machinist.
Irvin’s faith was unwavering. He suffered from a mental illness but was bound to not let this limit his life. He lived independently throughout his life and had a close connection with family. He enjoyed car rides to Sax with brother Ralph and spending time with his sister Shirley. The phone calls to family checking in on how everyone was doing and ensuring that their faith remains strong. Irvin always knew where he was going and wanted to make sure family would someday be joining him.
He had a passion for helping others and took any opportunity there was to do so. He volunteered at Waterview Pines Nursing Home weekly. Irvin would often visit friends for coffee and helped in running the Bible studies at Columbia Apartments when needed. If walking through the apartment building, you may at times see Irvin visiting with Roger or Kim. Irvin was a member of the Virginia Gospel Church and enjoyed spending time with Pastor Dave and his family. He enjoyed the opportunity to visit and gather for meals following the church service.
Irvin is survived by Shirley Latimer, Ralph (Kathy) Isaacson, Marvin (Carol) Isaacson, Diane (Chris) Kehus; step sister, Janet Salo; step brother, Don (Sherri) Lindquist; and numerous nieces and nephews with whom he had a special bond.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Clifford Isaacson, Harold Isaacson, and Dorothy Daigle; step brother, Clyde Lindquist.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with visitation beginning at noon at the Virginia Gospel Church, 711 - 5th Ave West, Virginia. Refreshments will follow the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
