Irvin Raymond Isaacson

Irvin Raymond Isaacson, 72, of Virginia, went home to be with the LORD on July 18, 2022.

Irvin was born Jan. 26, 1950, in Duluth, Minn., to Richard and Allie (Nissila) Isaacson, He attended Cotton school but later went to Cherry High School where he graduated in 1968. Irvin went on to college where he earned a degree as a Machinist.

