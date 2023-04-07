Irene Pakkala

Irene Pakkala, age 94, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hillcrest Adams in Hibbing.

Service information

Apr 12
Memorial Service
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
10:00AM
Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home
2030 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Apr 12
Graveside Service
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
11:00AM
