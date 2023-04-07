Irene Pakkala, age 94, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hillcrest Adams in Hibbing.
She was born October 19, 1928, in Littlefork, Minn., the daughter of Harold and Erma (Ohotto) Hart. She was a graduate of Littlefork High School and went on to attend Bemidji State University. She was united in marriage to Robert Pakkala in July of 1951, in Hibbing.
Irene worked as a Bank Teller at Merchants & Miners State Bank, and for many years as a Waitress at the Country Kitchen and other places. She enjoyed bowling, horses, cooking and baking, and watching the children in her life play hockey, volleyball, baseball, soccer, and boxing.
Irene is survived by her sister, Fran (Bill) Ylatupa of Silver Bay, Minn.; nephews, Jeff (Pam) Ylatupa and Steve Lindquist; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rhonda (Jim) Clark, Jayne Gaynor, and Kathy Downs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert in 2006.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel in Hibbing. Inurnment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
