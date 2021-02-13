Irene Mae Pluskwik, 89, of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at her residence.
Irene was born Sept. 21, 1931, the youngest of eight children born to John and Anna (Hafner) Schramke in Ashland, Wis. She attended St. Agnes grade school and graduated from St. Anthony De Padua Catholic High School and St. Joseph's Hospital School of Radiology. She was employed by St. Joseph's Hospital, Capital Clinic and Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis., and the Virginia Hospital. She was united in marriage to Robert Pluskwik at St. Agnes Church in Ashland, Wis., on June 11, 1955. Following their wedding, they made their home in Virginia, Minn. She was later employed by Grandes Hardware, retiring in 1989.
She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Northern Club Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband, Robert; three sons: Michael (Donna) of Iron, Mark and Alex (Wanda) both of Virginia; three daughters: Jane Rossetter of New Brighton, Minn., Judy (Leon) Kruchten of St. Cloud, Minn., and Ann (Eric) Sondrol of Eugene, Ore.; twelve grandchildren: Michael Pluskwik of Virginia, Robert (Lacy) Pluskwik of Virginia, Joseph (Sarah) Rossetter of Golden Valley, Minn., Steven Rossetter of New Brighton, Minn., Jacob Rossetter of New Brighton, Minn., Ken (Ashley) Kruchdele of Seattle, Wash., David Kruchten and Dan Kruchten of Minneapolis, Minn., Carly Pluskwik of Virginia, Emily (Collin) Blair of Duluth, Minn., Abigale Sondrol in U.S.A.F. stationed in the UK and Matthew Sondrol of Eugene, Ore.; six great grandchildren: Laif, Finn and Alina Pluskwik of Virginia, Hudson Blair of Duluth, Minn., Lincoln and Lumen Pluskwik of Virginia; and one foster sister, Shirley Baker of Mellen, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters: Margaret Schramke, Delores Fredrikson, Janet Chryssanthis, Adeline Krizan, Marion Cadotte, and Gertrude Gustafson; and one brother, Denis Schramke.
A private graveside service was held at the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
