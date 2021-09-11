Irene M. Lucas, 92, of Chisholm, died on Sept. 5 in Mounds View.

She was born Oct. 31, 1928, to John and Bridget (Gonsior) Lucas, and was a Chisholm resident all of her life. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1946 and then went to work at Centa Hardware for 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; five sisters; and four nieces.

She was survived by 13 nieces and nephews.

Irene enjoyed her flower garden, hobbies, botany, family, friends, and was ready to help those in need.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, all at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 113 4th St. SW, Chisholm.

Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Lucas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries