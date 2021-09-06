Irene Lillian Platt, 92, longtime Hibbing resident, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl, Minn.

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

