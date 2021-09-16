Irene Lillian Platt

Irene L. Platt, 92, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl, Minn.
She was born June 11, 1929, to Fleet and Helga (Friedberg) Gilbert in Grygla, Minn. A homemaker by trade, Irene loved her puzzles, card games and watching the sitcom Reba.
Irene is survived by her children, Mike Platt, Hibbing, Brenda (Craig) Trick, Seattle, Wash., and Patrick (Lisa) Platt, Hibbing; along with her four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fleet and Helga; her husband, Peter J. Platt in 1983; and four brothers: George, Lawrence, Roy and Vernon Gilbert.
Irene’s family would like to express a sincere thank you to Cornerstone Villa and Fairview Range Hospice for the exceptional and loving care that she received over the past few years.
Funeral services for Irene will be at a later date.
Interment will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery in Turtle River, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
