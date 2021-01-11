Irene Katherine Miles, 98, of Biwabik, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at New Journey Residence in Biwabik, Minnesota.
She was born June 5, 1922, in Pine River, Minn., to Arthur and Kate (Nicholls) Cartwright. Irene was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Biwabik and later married Lawrence Goodman in Biwabik. Following his death in 1960, she worked as a seamstress for the Cluett Peabody Shirt Factory in Eveleth. Later, she married Clarence “Shorty” Miles in Biwabik.
Irene was a homemaker, and an active member of Community United Church. She was a member of its Women’s Fellowship, served as choir director, Sunday School instructor and worked at pasty fundraisers. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Eastern Star.
Survivors include her children: Rick (Jackie) Goodman of St. Paul, Bonnie (Dennis) Imberg of Tower and John Goodman of Biwabik; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Kate; first husband, Lawrence; second husband, Clarence “Shorty”; siblings, Art Cartwright, Helen Peterson and Billy Cartwright.
A private family funeral service for Irene will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Community United Church of Christ in Biwabik with Pastor John Szarke officiating. COVID mandates, masking and social distancing will be followed with a maximum of 35 people in attendance for the funeral.
A public visitation and reviewal will be one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.