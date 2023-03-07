Irene H. Sipola
Irene H. Sipola, age 94, Embarrass resident for many years, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on March 1, 2023, on the family farm.
She was born to Emil and Ida Harju on March 7, 1928, in Pike River, Minn., and grew up in Vermilion. She graduated from Embarrass High School in 1946 and married William “Bill” Sipola on January 29, 1947.
Like those who grew up during the Depression, Irene and her family made do with few resources, learning to deal with hardships with good old Finnish ‘Sisu.’ In 1947 she and Bill started a milk delivery business in Embarrass, Sipola Dairy, which they operated for 47 years until their retirement in 1994, when it was sold to new owners, becoming Dahl Sunrise Dairy. They initially bottled milk in a two-room house, which had no insulation, to get the business started. Irene worked at the Arrow Shirt Factory so they could buy milk bottles for the dairy business. Irene was Bill’s right hand on the farm, driving the tractors to rake and bale hay to feed the cows, stacking bales in the hay mow, repairing fencing, cutting and hauling firewood, as well as carrying 50-pound sacks of oats. She tended the summer garden, which yielded vegetables, potatoes, and berries. The corn stalks were fed to the cows, each known by name, just so they could have a “treat.” Family, friends and the neighborhood kids alike enjoyed strawberry, raspberry, and rhubarb pies, homemade root beer, and squeaky cheese fresh out of the oven. Creamy rice with warm raspberry sauce was always a summer treat. The sauna was heated twice a week, with friends stopping by to partake as well as to enjoy coffee an’. As if her days weren’t busy enough, Irene spent her evenings knitting, embroidering, crocheting and mending. She was always ready to document an event with her camera and many memories are now enjoyed by browsing through numerous photo albums and home movies. Irene always cared greatly for animals, especially Jake, her beloved cat. Irene’s recent pastimes included jigsaw and word search puzzles as well as watching ‘The Price is Right’, and of course, the Twins and Vikings.
Irene became a nurse’s aide in 1974 at Arrowhead Nursing Home (now Waterview Pines, formerly St. Michael’s Health and Rehabilitation Center). She thoroughly enjoyed caring for the residents and enabled those residents, who spoke only Finnish, to communicate their needs. Upon retiring in 1990, her volunteer work included helping Pat in the beauty shop at the White Community Nursing home in Aurora and joining Vickie on nursing home resident “van outings” (with both St. Michael’s and St. Raphael’s Health and Rehabilitation Centers). Irene was awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award in 2007. Her volunteer activities continued until 2017. Her job as an aide, which she said wasn’t ‘work’ at all, and her volunteering were tremendous highpoints in her life. She loved it!!
Irene is survived by her two sons, Steven (Carole) of Embarrass and Charles (Sandra Makkyla) of Babbitt; and one daughter, Diana (Roger) Moore of Virginia; grandchildren: Brandon (Amy) Sipola, Joshua (Julie) Sipola, Alicia (Mark) Hansen, Gina (Ryan) Millis, Jennifer (Jay) Templeman, Zachary Wagenbach (significant other Brittany Karnik), Alex Makkyla, Maija Sipola, and Derek Lamppa; eight great grandchildren: Luke, Kaitlin, Linnea; Julia; Josie, Jenna, Jamie, and Taylor.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Sipola; her sister, Viola Ellis; her granddaughter, Tami Sipola; and twin infant daughters.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Edgewood Vista for caring for Mom, particularly during the COVID lockdown. Mom enjoyed the music during the Friday Happy Hours. Also, the family especially appreciates the staff of Caring Edge for the tremendous hospice care they gave to Mom, as well as the help given to the family during this journey.
Irene was truly dedicated to serving residents at area nursing homes. Should family and friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Activities Department at Waterview Pines (1201 8th St. South, Virginia MN 55792).
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia, Minn., at 11 a.m., with by Coffee An’ in the Range Funeral Fellowship Hall following the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Waasa Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
