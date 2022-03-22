Irene Elizabeth Britton went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Essentia Health Northern Pines Hospital in Aurora, Minn.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1921, in Pillager, Minn., to William and Elnora Worden.
Irene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was married to Lloyd Britton on Nov. 8, 1939. They had three sons and one daughter.
Irene was happy being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She was an active member of True Hope Fellowship for many years and helped anyway she could. She also was involved in the Pro-Life Ministry at True Hope.
Survivors include her children, Ronald Britton, Carolyn Renn and Brian Britton; grandchildre, Maureen (Ronnie) Typpo; two step grandchildren, Sheri Schwan and Matt Renn; five great-grandchildren: Jesse Osterheim, Jamie Osterheim, Alena (Mike) Yukich, Shawn Johnson and Keith (Kayla) Johnson; and four great-great-grandchildren: Michaela Yukich, Jaden, Joslynn and Jarrett Johnson; and also Doug Johnson, an ex-son-in-law as part of the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elnora Worden; her husband, Lloyd Britton; a son, William; granddaughter, Colleen Osterheim; son-in-law, Gordon Renn; five brothers: Glen, Elomer, George, Ed and Clifford; and five sisters: Cecile, Carrie, Alice, Mary Lou and Margaret.
The family would like to thank Virginia Essentia Health Staff and the wonderful nurses at Northern Pines Hospital in Aurora for the loving care they gave Irene. The family would also like to thank Pastors Joel and Esther Kallberg, the True Hope family for all their prayers and support, the Landmark Funeral Home for their help and understanding; and finally we would like to thank her personal care attendents, Michelle Fair and Darlene Darvell for all the love and attention they gave to her. She loved them both.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at True Hope Fellowship, 1 Sunrise Drive in Midway. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
