Ira A. Brown, 85, of Tower, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Ely Bloomenson Hospital with family at his side.
He was born Jan. 6, 1936, in Nett Lake, Minn., the son of Stephen J. Brown Sr. and Elva Marie Isham. He was a graduate of South Kitsap High School in Port Orchard, Wash.
Ira was a career Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in many locations around the country. He was united in marriage to Nina Evans on Sept. 19, 1955, in Albuquerque, N.M. Following his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, he continued working for the FAA as a Radar Technician. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and attended church in Virginia. He enjoyed traveling, ricing, and pipe-carving, but he especially enjoyed time spent with his family.
Ira is survived by his children: E. Maxine (Dennis) Park of Kennewick, Wash., Lavon D. (Donald) Nelson of Orem, Utah, Jeanine (Jorge) Montoya of Cherry Hill, N.J., L. Gaye (Louie) Rios of San Juan Capistrano, Calif., Timothy M. (Cindy Mettler) Brown of Canyon, Minn., Amy P. (Shane Kenney) Mattera of Portland, Ore., Shauna L. (Mathew) Peters of Shaw, Ore., and Paul A. Brown of Portland, Ore.; sister, Helen E. Bryant of Port Orchard, Wash.; brother: F. George (Ellen) Brown of Port Orchard, Wash.; 22 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nina; brothers: Steve, Marvin, Eugene, and Chandler; and granddaughter, Phoebe Rose Mattera.
A family-directed memorial service will be held at the Lake Vermillion Wellness Center, Bois Forte Vermilion Reservation on Friday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. All are welcome who wish to honor him.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Oregon in the Willamette National Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
