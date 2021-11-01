Ione Trembath (Zarling), 64, of Virginia, Minn., passed away at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital of Duluth on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 24, 2021.
She was born on May 14, 1957, in Karlstad, Minn., the daughter of Reinhart and Gladyce (Thompson) Zarling.
Ione is survived by her two sons, Daniel Trembath of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Eric Trembath of Parachute, Colo.; her daughter, Katie Mundell (Trembath) of Virginia; her brother, Reinhart Jr. Zarling of Greenbush, Minn.; her brother, James Halvorson of Karlstad; two grandchildren, Lexi and Scarlet Mundell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Fredericks; sister, Jean Parker; and brother, Harvey Zarling.
A family memorial service will be planned at a later date.
