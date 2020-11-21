Inez Alma Jokinen Viney passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2020 at The Virginia Care Center.
Inez was born on March 15, 1932 to Johm and Alina (Maaninga) Hakala in Iron, Minn. She graduated from Cherry High School. She worked at the Arrow Shirt Factory in Virginia until she and Vernon adopted their girls. Then later on worked at the Arrowhead Nursing Home in Virginia as a Certified Nursing Assistant until her retirement in 1995. She was united in marriage to Vernon Jokinen in 1954 and they built their home in Pike Township. She was married to Vernon until his death in 1980. In 1982 she married George Viney and they were married until his death in 1998. She loved to bake and go for walks along the trails on the land they owned. She also enjoyed berry picking and planting flowers. All loves that she passed down to her daughters and granddaughters. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Gayle (Daniel) Padgett, and Glori (Brett) Lundstrom; step-daughter, Melonie (Dwayne) Westley; granddaughters, Aleena, Autumn, and Calli; step-granddaughter, Sheena; step-grandsons, Nathan and Isaac; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Vern; and her second husband, George. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Vernon (Ellen) Uutela; and two nephews, Derris and Dyroen.
We would like to extend our deep heart-felt gratitude and thank you to all the staff at The Virginia Care Center for the excellent care that they gave to her over the past almost four years. She loved and cared about each and every one of you. You truly became her family during this time of COVID.
Private family services will be held at a later date due to COVID.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
