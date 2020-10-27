Imogene E. Butler, 94, of Virginia, formerly of Iron Hub, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Waterview Pines in Virginia.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1925, in Brainerd to Herbert and Mahala (Richmond) Fawkes. Imogene was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iron Hub.
Imogene is survived by four sons: James (Judy) Butler of Babbitt, Thomas Butler of Brooklyn Park, Daniel (Paula) Butler of Cohasset, and Timothy Butler of Babbitt; two daughters, Debra (Bruce) Andersen of Hinckley, and Julie Peloquin of Virginia; three sisters, Arlis Stanich of Ironton, Maridee (Louis) Smilich of Deerwood and Glenda (Dewey) Nyberg of Lindstrom; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom in 2008; and son-in-law, Mark Peloquin.
A graveside service for Imogene will be at 2:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Iron Hub.
Funeral arrangements are with Koop Funeral Home-Crosby, Minn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.