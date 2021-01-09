Ida Mae (Mason) McDougall
Daniel Borchert

Ida Mae, 85, beloved sister, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, from complications of Covid-19, with loving family by her side.

Born in Littlefork, Minn., on June 28, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Adelbert and Mary (Kendal) Mason.

Mae is survived by her sisters, Inez, Ilene and Iris; four of her five children: Loren, Dianna, Elizabeth, Sherrie; her grandchildren: Angela, Tina, Tanya, Ryan, Rachelle, Alicia, Lauren, Willy; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie; former husband, Loren; and siblings: Douglas, Irene, Donald, Daryl, Ivy, Dewey and Ila (Jo).

Due to Covid-19, there will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of life service will be held once it is safe to gather her friends and loved ones.

Mae had a true love for animals, so it is our request that in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to an animal shelter of your choice.

