Huyen Van Nguyen, 68, of Hibbing, died Friday, July 2, 2021 at his home.
He was born Dec. 20, 1952, in Vinn Long, Vietnam, to Anh Deng Nguyen and Dah Deng Nguyen. Huyen came to the United States in 1980 from Vietnam and started working at Northern Castings until he retired at the age 62. Huyen was a beloved husband and father. He really enjoyed fishing. He would take his wife fishing every opportunity he got. He was extremely proud of his grandkids and would talk about them often to all his friends. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. He is with his Heavenly Father and will watching over his loved ones. We love you dad.
Huyen is survived by his wife, Dung Nguyen, Hibbing; daughter, Lisa (Wyatt) Koskela, Rosemount, Minn.; grandchildren, Alek, Maddie and Aileen Koskela.
He was preceded in death by his father.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Nguyen house, 2626 5th Ave West Hibbing, MN.
