Howard O. Maynard, 90, of Forbes passed away on Sept. 30, 2021, at Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Howard was born April 26, 1931, to Thomas Vern and Vivian (Mitchell) Maynard, in Parkville, Minn. He was raised in Kelsey, Minn. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. In his early years, he worked for the DM&IR, Pilot TAC-Oliver Mining, Reserve Mining, and retired with 30 years of service at EVTAC Mining as a production truck driver.
He married Rose Kochaver on Sept. 4, 1954 in Virginia, Minn. They lived for four years in South Grove, Mt. Iron, Minn., and moved to Forbes in 1960 where they lived the rest of their lives. They raised five children there.
Howard enjoyed being outdoors. He loved farming, cutting wood, woodworking, and watching Westerns. He and Rose spent lots of time traveling in their motorhome and exploring the Western states. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends. The coffee pot was always on.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rose; a sister, Mildred Dass; and his parents.
Howard is survived by his children: Jon (Tawni) Maynard of Iron, Minn., Ann (Sid) Syverson of Forbes, Beth (Ray) Hamling of Forbes, Becky (Michael) Lamb of Forbes, and Joel (Traci) Maynard of Forbes; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Willard (Elda) Maynard of Arizona, and Alvin Maynard of Washington; numerous nieces and nephews; and his furry friend, Sunny.
The family would like to thank the staff of Waterview Woods and Hospice for taking such good care of Howard during his stay.
A private family service was held at an earlier date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
