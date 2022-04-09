Howard "Howie" Lavern Hill Jr, age 68 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away at his home in Kitzville, Minn., with family at his side on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., on November 9, 1953, to Howard "Sparky" Hill Sr and Rubie Benolken. Howie was raised and grew up on Buck Lake and attended Nashwauk-Keewatin schools and graduated with the class of 1972. He was a boxer in high school and was a Golden Gloves champ in 1971. Howie went on to become a locomotive engineer for Minnesota Taconite for 30 years. He was heavily involved in the Ruffed Grouse Society, Iron Range Retriever Club, his Local 1938 and International member of NAVHDA. Howie was known for helping others, lending a hand, always reaching out and touching base with others and wearing a smile.
Howie is survived by his wife, Tammy (Auel) Hill; parents, Howard (Debbie Stockwell) Hill and Rubie Hanson; children, Cari (Paul) Hill-Sondrall, Cami Adams, Chad Hill; and stepdaughter, Alicia Riihinen; siblings; Mick (Denise) Hill, Joalyn (Rusty) Rookey, Mark (Renee) Hill; grandchildren: Taylor (Jordan), Liam, Nyah, Nash, Allison, Noah, Roerke, Rhys, Arlo; and great grandbaby, Fern; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his stepson, Taylor Riihinen.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. There are no services planned at this time.
