Herman Roger Lamppa, 88, of Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Waterview Pines in Virginia.
He was born on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1932, in Waasa Township to parents Richard Victor Lamppa and Rose Marie (Rapinoja) Lamppa. Roger grew up in Embarrass and graduated from Embarrass High School in 1950. On March 7, 1953, he married Joan Carlson of Soudan in Duluth, and together, they raised six children.
Roger graduated from Eveleth Junior College with an Associate of Science Degree. At the University of Minnesota, Duluth, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education with degrees in History, Social Studies and Physical Education. He furthered his education with a Masters Degree in Counseling, Bemidji State; Specialist Degree in Educational Administration, St. Cloud State; Family Counseling certificate Alfred Adler Institute. He did additional graduate studies in history & social studies at Penn State and UMD as well as high school counseling at the University of North Dakota and Denver.
After graduating from UMD, Roger taught history and social studies and coached at Argyle and Beulah High Schools in North Dakota and later, Blackduck High School in Minnesota (the Senior Class of 1965 dedicated its yearbook The Black Quill to him). From 1967-1990, he was High School Counselor in Benson, Minn., where he also taught the Lions Club Quest Drug program.
The life member of the Minnesota School Counselor Association was also a member of the National Education Association, Benson & Tower Soudan Lions Club (past president) and Eagles Nest Lake Association.
Roger was interested in politics, considered himself a C-Span junkie and watched Morning Joe regularly. He also enjoyed traveling across America and to Finland as well as visiting many Presidential Libraries and numerous Civil War battle sites.
Growing up, he played football, basketball and baseball, and for Embarrass High School, he won several all-star honors. He also boxed and was a big fan of Joe Louis and Rocky Marciano.
In addition, Roger loved Country Western Music, particularly Hank Williams and Johnny Cash.
He spent and enjoyed his retirement years at the family lake home on Eagles Nest Lake, relaxing, chopping wood, reading and maintaining “heaven on earth”.
Roger is survived by his wife, Joan; and their six children: Robin (Barb) Lamppa of Fargo, Jeena Hughes of Glenwood, Judy Janke of Blaine, Jody Lowther (Bill) of Golden, Colo., Ryan Lamppa of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Jaclynn (Dale) West of Minneapolis; brother, Fred (Karen) Lamppa of Britt; as well as nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Flora Koivisto and Kathleen Janeksela; brothers: Raymond, Bernhardt, Francis and Herbert Lamppa; and sons-in-law, Barry Janke and Daniel Hughes.
The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower with a reception to follow in the church basement. Pastor Liz Cheney will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers can be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church at 304 Spruce St., Tower, MN 55790.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Roger’s life.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
