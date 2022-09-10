Herman J. Koering Jr. passed away at his home in Mesa, Ariz., on Aug. 23, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1939, in Little Falls, Minn., to Herman J. Sr. and Eleanor (Girtz) Koering. He attended St Joseph’s Catholic School in Pierz, Minn., where he was an altar boy and sang in the boys choir from grades 1-7. He lived in Pierz until age 12 at which time his family moved to Chisholm. He was a 1957 graduate of Chisholm High School where he excelled in the wrestling program. He was also a member of the high school choir. In 1961 he graduated from Bemidji State College with a Bachelor’s Science Degree in Industrial Arts. He was also a social worker for the St. Louis County Welfare Department for 1 year. On Aug. 5, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart Karla Russ at St Joseph’s Catholic church in Chisholm. He and Karla then moved to Pierz, where he taught Industrial Arts and Social Studies at the new Healy Jr. High School. He also started and coached a very successful wrestling program. He also taught Industrial Arts in the Hibbing School District and was an assistant wrestling coach. He and Karla later moved to Arizona, where he taught at the Arizona Boys Ranch and Maricopa Skill Center. He later retired and enjoyed his passion for buying collector knives and guns. He was a former member of the Arizona Knife Collectors Association. He was a loving husband to his wife Karla of 61 years. He was also a very loving and devoted father to his children Beth and Jon.
He is survived by his wife, Karla; daughter, Beth, (Timm) Eubanks; son, Jon Koering; grandson, Samuel Jon Eubanks; granddaughter, Lauren (Chad) Mangrum; great grandson, Greyson Mangrum; sister, Mary (Gordon) Devries of Brainerd, Minn.; brother-in-law, Vincent Russ of Hibbing, Minn.; two brothers, Wayne and Dale Koering; five nephews and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gary Koering.
Memorial services will be held later in the year.
