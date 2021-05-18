Herman Carl Lambert Jr.

Herman C. Lambert Jr., 64, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
He was born March 23, 1957, to Herman C. and Margie (Davis) Lambert Sr. in New Orleans, La. Herman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. After his military service, Herman was employed as a truck driver. He was a member of the Hibbing Christian Assembly in Hibbing, Minn. He loved fishing, spending time with grandkids, and was always down for an adventure, whether it was smores in the backyard, lakewalks, or sunrises on Lake Superior.
Herman is survived by his six children, Jennifer Springer, Jeanna Springer, Jessica Lambert, all of Hibbing, John Lambert of Keewatin, Minn., Jaime Giswald of Ariz., and Christopher Johansen of Minn.; his siblings, Debbie (Monte) Burns, Sharon Lambert, and Kristina Hill, all of Ft. Worth, Texas, Karin (Randy) Boggio, Duluth, Minn., and Rae Marie (Luke) Lambert-Bodey, Jacksboro, Texas; six grandchildren, Paige Groshong, Thomas Hasbrouck, Aiden Groshong, Connor Doty, Karlie Voelker, and Lyannah Himle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Johnny Olsson.
Funeral service for Herman will be 3 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Hibbing Christian Assembly in Hibbing, Minn. The Rev. Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Thursday.
Interment will be in Louisiana at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Herman, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
