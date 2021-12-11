Funeral service for Herbert James Moore, 87, of Aurora, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Aurora with Pastor Greg Anderson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Herb died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Carefree Assisted Living in Aurora, Minn.
He was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Armstrong, Iowa, at the family home, which had previously served as the barn and converted to the family home, to John and Cora (Kehoe) Moore. He attended school in Armstrong and later served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1958. Following his military service, he drove Greyhound Bus out of Minneapolis.
On June 22, 1963, he married Janice Jensen in Grove City, Minn. In 1970 he and Jan moved to Aurora where he worked for Erie Mining Company and retired from LTV Steel as a train operator. Herb drove many charter bus trips, including Boy Scout groups across the states over the years.
Herb was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and a former member of the Aurora American Legion Post. He enjoyed fishing, jigsaw puzzles and sudoku. He especially enjoyed standing out in the backyard feeding the birds from his hand, while some sat on his hat as they chirped together.
Survivors include his wife, Jan; Godsons: Larry Koch, Jerry Koch, Eric Knor, Matt Nelson and Sam Nelson; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Faye Moore; three sisters, Agnes Nelsen, Betty Leach, and Mary Kracht; and his parents.
