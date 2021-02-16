Henry R. Drieman, 88, of Mountain Iron, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at New Journey Residence in Eveleth.

He was born Sept. 30, 1932, in Virginia to George and Lucille (Sandstrom) Drieman. Henry worked in his father’s business, Drieman Storage and Transfer, for 22 years. He worked for Eveleth Taconite as a Production Driver for 25 years.

Henry married Joyce Cave on Nov. 22, 1969, in Cook. He enjoyed coffee at McDonalds, tinkering in his garage, enjoyed being a member of the East Range Vintage Auto Club, and was very active in his church.

Henry is survived by wife, Joyce; one daughter, Juanita Sistad; three sons, Henry (Becca) Drieman Jr., Gregory (Heidi) Drieman, Kurt (Breanna) Drieman; grandchildren: Zach Sistad, Tyler Drieman, Tristan Drieman, Donovan Gibson, Riley Drieman, Conner Drieman, Christopher Drieman, Tara Lister, Jake Vaughn, Rachel Vaughn, Heather Vaughn; great-grandchildren: Owen, Natalie, Carter, Tyler, Timothy; sisters, Kay (Simon) Jensrud and Priscilla Erspamer, numerous nieces and nephews; good friend, Roy Carlson; and his best buddy, Boots.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Elton, Malcom, Clarence; and one sister, Clarice Pasch.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Midway with Pastor Jerry Deppa officiating. Services will be live streamed at www.ebcmn.com. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

