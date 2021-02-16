Henry R. Drieman, 88, of Mountain Iron, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at New Journey Residence in Eveleth.
He was born Sept. 30, 1932, in Virginia to George and Lucille (Sandstrom) Drieman. Henry worked in his father’s business, Drieman Storage and Transfer, for 22 years. He worked for Eveleth Taconite as a Production Driver for 25 years.
Henry married Joyce Cave on Nov. 22, 1969, in Cook. He enjoyed coffee at McDonalds, tinkering in his garage, enjoyed being a member of the East Range Vintage Auto Club, and was very active in his church.
Henry is survived by wife, Joyce; one daughter, Juanita Sistad; three sons, Henry (Becca) Drieman Jr., Gregory (Heidi) Drieman, Kurt (Breanna) Drieman; grandchildren: Zach Sistad, Tyler Drieman, Tristan Drieman, Donovan Gibson, Riley Drieman, Conner Drieman, Christopher Drieman, Tara Lister, Jake Vaughn, Rachel Vaughn, Heather Vaughn; great-grandchildren: Owen, Natalie, Carter, Tyler, Timothy; sisters, Kay (Simon) Jensrud and Priscilla Erspamer, numerous nieces and nephews; good friend, Roy Carlson; and his best buddy, Boots.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Elton, Malcom, Clarence; and one sister, Clarice Pasch.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Midway with Pastor Jerry Deppa officiating. Services will be live streamed at www.ebcmn.com. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.