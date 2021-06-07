Henry John Wierimaa

Henry J. Wierimaa, 73, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at home in Hibbing.

He was born June 26, 1947, to Henry and Maxine (Lewis) Wierimaa in Hibbing. After graduating from High School, Henry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his service, Henry lived in Hibbing and was married on June 24, 1972, to Kim Scott in Hibbing. Henry was employed with Irathane Systems after his military duty, and more recently he was the custodian with I.S.D. 701 in Hibbing. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, and football on TV on Sundays with his family. Henry would always make jokes, laugh, poke fun at or pick on his wife and kids. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, they were everything to him.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Wierimaa; three children, Sara (Eric) Rhein, Ryan Wierimaa, and Robert (Nicole Carlson) Wierimaa, all of Hibbing; brother, Russell (Margi) Wierimaa, Seattle, Wash.; three grandchildren, Holden Lowen, Natalie Wierimaa, and Levi Rhein, all of Hibbing; and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his half-brother, Tom Cummings.

Funeral services for Henry will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 10, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Tim Yearyean will officiate.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

