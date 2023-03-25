Henry H. Frechette
Henry H. Frechette passed peacefully on the morning of March 22, 2023, at Aurora Carefree Living in Aurora, Minn. He was surrounded and supported by his loved ones and caregivers during the last few days of his life.
Henry was born on November 12, 1936, was raised in Washburn, Wis., but has resided in Aurora, Minn., where he raised his family with beloved late wife.
Henry grew up in Washburn, Wis., met his late wife, Jacqueline, and moved to Hoyt Lakes, Minn. They eventually built a house in Aurora. Henry started off working in the mines, but eventually went to college at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He worked for 30+ years in accounting for LTV. Then he retired only to continue his passion and work from home for many years doing books for local businesses. Henry was well known during the tax season and enjoyed all of his clients. Henry was a friend to all he met. In his off-time, he adored spending time with his grandchildren and family. Henry attended Catholic mass weekly.
Henry is survived by five children: Kimberly Frechette of Richfield, Jeffrey (Lisa) Frechette of Hastings, David (Dianna) Frechette of Grand Rapids, Deborah (Dustin) Depew of Hoyt Lakes and Laurie (Doug) Burger of Barnes, Wis.; 11 grandchildren: Sarah, Brittany, Tyler, Emily, John, Nicole, Jacqueline, Danielle, Abby, Izzy and Henry; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Bernice; wife, Jacqueline; sister, Francie; brothers, Butch, Rudy and Thomas Frechette; and canine companion, Annie Jo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 5:30 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the mass on Monday at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
