Henry Charles Abrahamson, 91, of Hoyt Lakes, formerly of Duluth died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
He was born on August 19, 1931 to Leslie and Lenore (Skomswald) Abrahamson in Duluth. Henry grew up and attended school in Duluth. He took an apprenticeship underneath his father as an architect and carpenter, having built many homes in Duluth. He was later a foreman estimator. Henry was united in marriage to Betty Solheim. He enjoyed walking, gardening, cars, and spending time at his cabin on Twin Lakes. Henry moved to Hoyt Lakes in 2004 to be near his son, following Betty’s death. Henry took the greatest pleasure in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Henry will be remembered for his generosity, good humored nature and his love for his family and friends.
Survivors include his son, Charlie (Robin) Abrahamson of Hoyt Lakes; granddaughters: Christine Bahr ofGilbert and Heidi (Ben) Ahlberg of Hermantown; great-grandchildren: Jaxxson and Rykker Bahr and Nora, Eloise, Margo, August and Thaddeus Ahlberg; sister, Joyce (Ralph) Taylor of Kansas City, MO; sister-in-law, Marilyn Abrahamson of Duluth; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Lou Abrahamson, two brothers: Wallace and Robert Abrahamson; son-in-law: Darrin Bahr; and his parents.
Per Henry’s request no services will be held. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Duluth.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
