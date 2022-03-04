Helvi Lillian Ahola, 91, of Virginia, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Helvi was born to John and Anna Hill on Oct. 12, 1930, at home in the log cabin her Father built in Alango, Minn.
Both Helvi's parents came from Finland, which was a very poor country, to settle in America to earn an income. John was given land by the government if he agreed to build a home to settle on and homestead there. He was drafted in World War I, and was transferred to California where he met his future wife, Anna, who was a cook and upstairs house maid for wealthy families in Berkley. They met at a Finnish Dance Hall. John had to go back to Minnesota to stay on the land. He built the house and wooed his future wife, Anna, by telling her about the wonders of Minnesota, like the beautiful river flowing by the house, which was a very small stream. They fell in love and started farming in Alango. They were blessed with their son, Edwin.
Helvi married Ernest Ahola on March 20, 1954. Helvi trained as a bookkeeper and was known as an outstanding seamstress and housewife. She spent many of her retired years as a Hospitality Host for the Northern MN Visitor Information Corp. at the Mineview on the hill and the The Chamber of Commerce. Annually, she would travel to San Diego to visit her daughter. Her husband Ernest was devoted to caring for her throughout her life. She devoted her life to loving and caring for her family.
Helvi is survived by her husband, Ernest; two daughters who were the light of her life: Debra Palensky of San Diego, Calif., and Carol Orr of Whitestown, Ind. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Becky, Ryan (deceased), Christopher Lustig, and Garrett and Kati Palensky; and one great grandson, Andre. Helvi was in great anticipation of the new addition to the family on June 1, 2022, Sharai and her three children, to be wed to Christopher Lustig.
Helvi was preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, Edwin; and her grandson, Ryan Lustig.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Helvi Ahola as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.