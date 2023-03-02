Hellen Fae Wykstra

Funeral service for Hellen Fae Wykstra, 84, of Aurora, will be held at a later date. She died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Essentia Health—Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.

