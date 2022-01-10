Helen Mary Ahola, 95, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Helen was born on Sept. 26, 1926, to Alma and Adolph Bonvicin in the Brooklyn section of Hibbing. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1944 and the University of Minnesota with a degree in Home Economics in 1948. She taught home economics for many years in Chelan, Washington; San Francisco, California and on the Iron Range. Upon meeting and marrying Dr. Kenneth Ahola, Helen refocused her energies on raising her family and community volunteer work. Helen and Ken traveled the world, visiting their relatives in both Finland and Italy many times. She loved gardening, quilting, needlework, and the family lake cabin, in addition to being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. As the child of immigrants from northern Italy, Helen was proud to regain her Italian citizenship and was a dual citizen of the United States and Italy. Helen will be dearly missed by her family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ken; her infant brother, Arthur; her sister, Dorothy; and is survived by her three children: Karen Hemphill of Minneapolis, Minn.; Mikko (Elizabeth) Ahola of Colorado Springs, Colo.; David (Brigitte) Ahola of Veazie, Maine; and grandchildren: Nicholas, Timo, Morgan, Lindsay, Kevin, Catherine, Madeline and Samuel and nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held.
Funeral arrangements are with Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Ahola as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.