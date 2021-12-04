Helen Marie Sainio, 97, a lifelong resident of Mountain Iron, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in the Essentia Health Convalescent Care Center.
She was born Aug, 7, 1924, in Virginia the daughter of John and Hilda (Koski) Koivunen and was a graduate of Mountain Iron High School. Helen met Ensio Theodore Sainio at the Kaleva Hall and they were married in August of 1941. They made their home in Mountain Iron, where they raised five children. Helen was employed as a Nursing Assistant at the Arrowhead Nursing Home in Virginia and was a dedicated homemaker. Helen was a quiet, gentle lady whose kindness was obvious to all that knew her. She loved everyone and forgave easily, without a hint of prejudice. She loved writing poetry, painting, and enjoyed playing the harmonica. She also loved having a camera in her hand and took pictures whenever the family gathered. Mostly, she loved her family, and always reminded them to drive carefully whenever they traveled, even on short trips.
Helen is survived by children: Gary (Dianna) Sainio, David (Laura) Sainio, Faye (James) Akerman, Karen (Bill) Heminger; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda and John; husband, Ensio; brother, Bruno; son, John; and grandson: John.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Heritage Trail Bible Church.
Dear Jesus
Saviour, to Your side I came in all my ragged garments of sin,
You held me not in disdain but opened your arms and invited me in.
Now within the abundance of Your love a robe of white, I’m wearing.
You have cast away my rags of sin and Your Righteousness I’m sharing.
Within the comfort of Your arms a refuge of peace I’m finding,
I’m in Your care, You’re in my heart a love complete and binding.
Undeserving of Your love I came in faith, to Your Holy Place
Your unconditional love to claim and You showered me with Your Grace.
With Joy, now, my life is paved, Your promises I’m reaping
I know that I am truly Saved and forever in Your Keeping!
~ Helen Marie Sainio
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the Mesabi Humane Society.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
