Helen Marie Kelly

Helen Marie Kelly (Gutzwiller) passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of 90 years and 6 months.

Helen had a great faith, a belief in God, and is now resting in the gentle arms of her Lord and Savior. She was born to Bill and Mary Gutzwiller in Hibbing, Minn., on Feb. 7, 1932. After graduating from Hibbing High School in June of 1950, she worked at Erickson Lumber in Hibbing for several years.

