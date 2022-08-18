Helen Marie Kelly (Gutzwiller) passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of 90 years and 6 months.
Helen had a great faith, a belief in God, and is now resting in the gentle arms of her Lord and Savior. She was born to Bill and Mary Gutzwiller in Hibbing, Minn., on Feb. 7, 1932. After graduating from Hibbing High School in June of 1950, she worked at Erickson Lumber in Hibbing for several years.
On June 16, 1956, she married Gordy Kelly. They resided in Hibbing for several years before moving to Moorhead, Minn., where they raised their three boys. Helen worked in the school district as an assistant to the school nurse while Gordy worked as a carpenter/foreman for Meinecke-Johnson.
Helen enjoyed cooking, baking, taking care of her flowers, reading and of course, spending time with her family and friends. She was very active in numerous organizations at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
There were various vacations with Gordy along with several road trips with her sisters.
Helen is survived by son, Scott (Cathy), Cannon Falls, MN; son, Paul (Fonda), Caldwell, ID; daughter-in- law, Debbie Kelly, Fargo, ND; sister, Ruth Hanley, Hibbing, MN; sister, Sandy Gutzwiller, Brooklyn Park, MN; brother-in-law, Larry Ochsner, Buhl, MN; grandchildren, Sarah Kelly, Moorhead, MN; Lisa Kelly (Mike Wertish), Chokio, MN; Mary Drietz (Dominic), Abbotsford, WI; Steve Kelly (Emily), Hastings, MN; Michael Kelly, Farmington, MN; Angela Weightman (Matt), Edina, MN; Thomas Kelly, Farmington, MN; Rebecca Paulin (John), Wooster, OH; great-grandchildren Heidi, Norbert, Fulton, Autumn, Jackson, Penny, Adrian, and baby Paulin; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; along with many friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordy (2015); son, Kevin; sisters, Kathryn Kennedy (John), Florence Techar (Bill), Louise Ochsner (Larry); and brother- in-law, Jim Hanley (Ruth). Helen was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all of the people whose lives she touched.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Moorhead, Minn. Visitation will be one hour before Mass.
The family requests donations in Helen’s name to: The Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo, the Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo, or the donor’s choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, MN.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.