Helen M. Roche, 98, lifelong Hibbing resident died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
She was born April 25, 1924, to Emil and Mary (Ahlberg) Nasi in Hibbing. A homemaker, Helen loved reading, sewing, knitting, and enjoyed very much being at the lake. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hibbing.
She is survived by her children, Carol (Aslakson) Hooten, Hibbing, Pa STAUDAHAR tricia (Jack) Alexander, Eveleth, MN, and David (Carol) Roche, Hibbing, five grandchildren, Timothy Aslakson, Patrick Aslakson, Jason Alexander, Derek (Katie) Roche, and Erika (Brandon) Young, 15 great-grandchildren along with another expected this summer, 10 great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Mary, husband, George Roche in 2004, son Thomas Roche in 1987, two sisters, Elsie Rudelic and Mae Maki, grandson James Aslakson in 1983, sister-in-law, Dorothy Roche in 2021, and her granddaughter-in-law, Nicolette Scott Aslakson in 2022.
Funeral services for Helen will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 2310 7th Avenue East in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. William Skarich will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life. The visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
