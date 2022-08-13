Helen M. Kelly, 90, Moorhead, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Suite Living-Senior Care in Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Moorhead.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Kelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries