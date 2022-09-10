Helen Lorraine Foosness

Helen was born in Mountain Iron, Minn., to Emil and Taimi Mattila. She grew up there and graduated in 1945. The following September she married H. Earl Foosness on her 18th birthday.
During their first couple years of marriage, Helen and Earl lived in Minneapolis, Minn.. They moved back to the Iron Range to Virginia, Minn., where they resided and raised their six children.
Helen was a stay-at-home mom until all the children were in school and then went back to work as a bookkeeper at General Trading Auto Parts Store for 20 years. Helen was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Virginia where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Elizabeth Circle, and was on the organ committee. Her faith in God was strong and she enjoyed the weekly Bible studies.
Family and friends were very important to her. There wasn’t a time she ever forgot a birthday or anniversary. Cards were always sent and pictures taken at every event. After retirement she and her husband would go traveling, mostly to see the grandkids. Her later pastimes were reading, doing crossword puzzles, and watching her TV soaps.
Helen is survived by her children: Tim (Yolanda) of Middletown, Md., Terry of Fredericksburg, Va., Trudy (Terry) Santelli of Virginia, Minn., Tom (Brenda) Virginia, Minn., Thad (Claudia) Warr Acres, Okla.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Bill) Tomassoni and Carol (Les) Maunu; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Taimi; brothers, Hjalmer Emil and James Wayne; husband, H. Earl Foosness in1993; daughter, Thea Lynn Maki in 2007; grandson, Dale Foosness in 2010; sister- and brother-in-law, Hazel and Matt Filipovich in 2011.
Thank you to The Waterview Pines and Moments Hospice for the care of our mother and grandmother.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Foosness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
