Helen Salminen, 92 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
Helen was born Aug. 7, 1928, in Beulah, Miss., to Claude and Mabel (Sproles) Maxie. She was a resident of Hibbing since 1945. Helen was a member of the Order of Moose, she attended First Baptist Church in Hibbing and Hope Lutheran Church in Toivola. Helen enjoyed knitting and crocheting. On May 11, 1963, she was married to Harold Salminen.
Helen is survived by her husband of 56 years., Harold; grandchildren: Lynette Podritz, Shelly Martinez, Joseph (Karyn) Buchwitz, James (Stephane) Buchwitz and Diana Miller; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Mable; children, Doris Maki, Robert Buchwitz and Barbara Miller; and grandson, John Miller.
Helen’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Helen's niece, Sheryl Benz, nephew, Robert (Bob) Maxie and the staff at Guardian Angels Health and Rehab Center.
Services will be held at a later date.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hibbing.
