Helen K. ‘Dolly ‘ Marano

Dolly K. Marano, 79, lifelong resident of Nashwauk died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
She was born June 26, 1943, to Anthony and Violet (Thompson) Stimac in Nashwauk. After high school Dolly married Emil Marano, and together they raised 6 children.
Dolly was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk, local cribbage club, a former member of the Elks Club, the Nashwauk Jaycees, and Muskie Inc.
Her most recent jobs were a para and driving school bus for ISD 319, she also did Nashwauk News with WKKQ, and was employed as a butcher for Zauhar’s Grocery. Some of Dolly’s favorite pastimes included fishing, bowling, playing cribbage, reading books, traveling with her family, and especially liked going to the casino.
She is survived by her six children, Peri Ann Marano, Hibbing, Linda Marano, Nashwauk, MN, James (Tina) Marano, Hibbing, Gina Marano, Nashwauk, Mary Jo Marano, Hibbing, and Toni (Jay) Morrison, Hibbing, her 13 grandchildren, Ashley (Larry) Folstad, Joseph(Chantelle) Facchinni, Samantha (Craig) Sviegel, Krystina (Robert) Delzappo, Vincent Oja, Gabrielle (Matt) Marano, Eric (Kristie) Mattson, Chris (Bri) Mattson, Jody Simmerman, and Lyle Simmerman Jr., Lucas (Amanda) Warmuth, Christopher Warmuth, and Richelle Warmuth; 21 great-grandchildren, her dearest friend, Duane Arola, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Emil, parents, two brothers, Richard and Robert Stimac, and her beloved grandson, Tyler Simmerman.
Funeral services for Dolly will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
