Helen K. ‘Dolly ‘ Marano

Dolly K. Marano, 79, lifelong resident of Nashwauk died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.

She was born June 26, 1943, to Anthony and Violet (Thompson) Stimac in Nashwauk. After high school Dolly married Emil Marano, and together they raised 6 children.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Maramo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries