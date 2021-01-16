Helen Ida Lehman

Helen Ida Lehman, 100, of Orr, Minn., passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Silverdale Cemetery, Silverdale, Minn.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the graveside.

Lunch will follow at the Silverdale Community Center.

