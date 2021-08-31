Helen Ida Lehman

Helen Ida Lehman passed away on January 8, 2021.

A Celebration of Helen’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the Silverdale Community Center, Silverdale, Minn.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Silverdale Community Center.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries