Helen G. Grigg, 101, of Virginia passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1919, in Virginia to John and Elizabeth (Pavlic) Kochkas and had been a life-long Virginia resident. On August 2, 1947, she married Clayton Grigg in Ely.
Her family was most important to her. She loved to do canning and make jams, jellies and pickles, sharing her goods with all the ones she loved and knew. Helen worked at the Miner’s Memorial Building kitchen for over 30 years. She loved bowling and the many friendships she made.
Survivors include five children, Betty Manseau of Virginia, Sue Ellen (Phil) Haenke of Lakeland, Bill (Cheryl) Grigg of Wuori Township, Marilyn (Rod) Kesanen of Eagan and Tisg Grigg of Parkville Addition to Mountain Iron; nine grandchildren: Ty Manseau, Jennifer Konieczny, Kraig Haenke, Joy Sanders, Joe Grigg, Alison Storstad, Andy Grigg, Cassie Peterson and Jim (Martha) Manseau Jr., 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by parents; husband ,Clayton “Cully” Grigg; son, Tim; son-in-law, Jim Manseau; and daughter Tish’s fiancé Tim Peterson; four brothers; and five sisters.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, March 20, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. The service will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/LXUuUD_gENM.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Memorials are preferred to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
