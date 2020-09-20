Helen F. Pechar died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn.
She was born Oct. 29, 1926, in Gilbert, the youngest of nine children to Martin and Mary (Springer) Bozich. She attended and graduated from Gilbert High School. Helen was united in marriage to Edward Pechar on July 16, 1949. They were married for 23 years before he passed away in 1972.
She was a homemaker, a member of the George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 Auxiliary, the Gilbert Senior Citizens, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Slovene Club.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Helen (Rudy) Indihar of Gilbert; foster daughters: Donna Luna of Boulder, Colo., and Shirley (Rudy) Vertachnik of Ham Lake; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Mary; husband, Edward; brothers: Martin, Frank, Joseph and Louis Bozich; sisters: Mary Orazem, Frances Caven, Anne Jagunich and Genevieve Kavcich.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial for Helen F. Pechar, 93, of Gilbert, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Michael Garry as celebrant.
Private visitation will be one hour prior at the church.
Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
